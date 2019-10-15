1941—2019
Dennis Dean Aman passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 2nd with family and friends by his side. Denny was born to Evelyn Mehlhoff and Gottlieb Aman in McLaughlin, South Dakota where his father supported the family as a horse trader.
When Denny was in grammar school, the family moved to San Rafael, where he graduated from San Rafael High School. Although he and his future bride, Kerry Brennan, attended SRHS at the same time, they never met until years later.
Denny coached basketball while studying for his BA at Sonoma State College. After graduating he also worked as a substitute teacher where he found his calling—in the classroom. He went back to Sonoma State for a teaching credential. As busy as he was studying, coaching and working a variety of jobs, Denny found the time to go on a blind date (arranged by her cousin Randy) and met Kerry. They married in 1972.
In 1978 Denny was offered a teaching job in Napa where they lived with a houseful of cats and dogs for the next 41 years. Denny continued teaching in Special Ed and coaching basketball at Napa High School until retirement. After he retired, Denny stayed active playing bocce ball and collecting baseball cards and coins.
Denny is survived by: his wife Kerry; brother Dale (Terry); sister Shirley (Greg); and sister-in-law Muriel. He also leave nieces and nephews whom he loved very much: Mark, Greg, Kelly Jean, Darcy, Darin, Janice, Donna, and Michelle. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Wally.
Denny was especially grateful for the friendship of the Semples and the Sanchezes as well as many other friends. We are grateful for the excellent care Denny received from the staff of the ICU at Kaiser/Vallejo. A celebration of life will be held at a future date