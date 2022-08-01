Dennis Joseph Kelly

After a long and valiant fight with colon cancer, Dennis Joseph Kelly of Calistoga passed away on July 3, 2022, at his home, with his wife, Kathleen, and his dog, Scarlett, by his side. He is mourned by a multitude of family, friends, clients, employees, and coworkers.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Chapel at Tulocay Cemetery at 411 Coombsville Road in Napa, CA. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome to attend. Colorful dress is encouraged.

Dennis was predeceased by his sister, Shannon Kelly; his parents: Betty and Austin Kelly; his grandparents: Thelma and Eb Tamagni; and his uncle, Arnold Enderlin. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Clark; sisters: Cathleen, Maureen, Erin, and Colleen; and his brother, Patrick; as well as nine nieces and nephews; and eight grand nephews and nieces.

He will be remembered as an avid traveler, environmental and political activist, amazing musician, quality contractor, animal lover, tale spinner, and very funny man.

Memorial donations may be made to The Napa Humane Society at 3265 California Blvd., Napa CA, 94558, 707-255-8118.