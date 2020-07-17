Dennis Keith Ferrero

Dennis had a quick wit and was a great story teller; with a large pool of adventures from which to pull those stories. He was also a practical joker and was known to pull one over on any of us, at any time. Like his Dad, Dennis was an avid Bay Area sports fan and loved Football Sundays! A close second to sports was his love for Disneyland; he had been an annual passholder for years.

After spending two years living in Las Vegas, Dennis moved to Yountville in November, 2019. He was thrilled to be back in NCAL, near his remaining family. Dennis was so excited about his new home that he felt like pinching himself every morning to make sure it was real. Sitting on the deck drinking coffee and watching the sunrise was paradise. Those last months before his diagnosis brought Dennis great peace and happiness. We’re sorry he didn’t have more time here, but are so glad that he was back home and had found his peaceful, happy place.

Upon receiving his diagnosis, Dennis handled it with unwavering courage and grace. His spirituality was very strong and he was thankful for every day of life he had been given. He said he couldn’t have asked for anything more.