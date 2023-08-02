Dennis was born to Daniel and Winifred Williams on February 20, 1951, in Vallejo, CA. He moved with his family to Napa in 1952 where he attended Salvador Elementary, Redwood Junior and Napa High. Dennis joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Kentucky where he met his wife Linda Lee, a divorcee with three young children who he adopted. Later they had a daughter together.

Their family moved to Napa where Linda Lee worked as nurse at Queen of the Valley and Dennis became a master craftsman as a partner in a cabinet shop in St. Helena and later working for North Bay Plywood where he specialized in custom windows and doors including ones at Coppola Winery and others.

He enjoyed sailing. Owning a couple of sailboats, they would vacation on the San Pablo Bay and in the Delta. He had a dream of traveling the world on his boat.

When they retired, they started a business called Puzzles & Things, making wooden toys and children's items, and traveling to craft shows around the region. Dennis was always very handy and could fix almost anything, assisting anyone when needed. He was also a member of American Legion Post 231 in Calistoga.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Lee; and a sister, Lorraine Webb. He is survived by a sister, Linda Kingsford of Spokane, WA; and a brother, Dick Kuykendall (Diane) of Calistoga; along with his children: Cheryl Ecklund (Shawn) of Vermont, Franklin Williams of Colorado, Kevin Williams of Morro Bay, CA, and Karen Blaettler (Thomas) of San Diego, CA; and several grandchildren.

Dennis passed away July 28, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

The family would like to thank, for his wonderful care, his care givers Nina Garcia, Stacey Sullivan, Queen of the Valley Hospital, and Hospice.

No services are planned, and as per his wishes his body will be donated to research at U. C. Davis.