Dennis Michael Cooney Sr.

Through all of this, and working full time as an devoted Drug and Alcohol Counselor for Napa County, he went back to school where he graduated from Sonoma State, Suma Cum Laude with a BS in Humanistic Psychology.

Dennis was an devoted father, whose love for his children, family and friends was ever present as was his sense of humor and wit!

In addition to his love and devotion to his family and friends, animals were always special to him and while visiting their home, you would often find that you were not the only guest stopping by. The neighbor’s cat, dog or random stray were also enjoying the Cooney hospitality much of the time. Dennis maintained this love through his later years with his beloved dog Willie and cat Sammy with him until the end and he ensured their future home upon his passing.

Loved ones preceded in death: In addition to his grandparents and parents, his loving wife Nina Cooney, his siblings Patrick Cooney, Francis Cooney, Susan Caldera, Linda Caldera, and his stepson, Johnny Bean.