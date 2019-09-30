Dennis Noel Nokelby
1943 - 2019
Dennis Noel Nokelby was born on March 18, 1943 in Oakland, California to Kermit and Irene Nokelby. He grew up in Sacramento, California; where he attended McClatchy High School and subsequently attended college at U.C. Davis and then UCSF School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for 42 years in Napa (1969 - 1977; 1982 - 2011), and in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands (1977 - 1982). He was an avid sportsman, playing basketball, golf, and tennis. He also loved to snow ski and scuba dive. His creativity found expression in his woodworking and jewelry making skills. He was very good at carpentry as well, assisting on remodeling projects on several homes.
He was President of the Napa/Solano Dental Society, an active member of 20/30. In addition, Dennis loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, and playing games of all kinds.
He is survived by his five children: Bryan Nokelby, Karin Gwin, Dianne Jackel, Tony Hansen, Richard Hansen, and fifteen grandchildren: Matthew Jackel, Andrew Hansen, Daniel Hansen, Stephen Jackel, Patrick Hansen, Makaila Hansen, Kayla Nokleby, Paul Jackel, Jr., Phillip Gwin, Kyle Hansen, Kourtney Gwin, Emily Jackel, Aaron Nokelby, Sophia Nokelby, and Faith Nokelby; and great grandchildren: Myles Hansen and Ivy Hansen.
And he is survived by Evelyn Nokelby, the love of his life for the past 42 years.