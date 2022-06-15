Deramus "Nick" Tallent

Deramus "Nick" was born to Ernest & Pearl Tallent on August 19, 1934 in Mar Creek, Arkansas.

Ernest had relatives who had migrated to California, and on their advice came to CA and found work right away. After a while, Pearl & the children joined Ernest and eventually bought the small house off of Yountville Crossroads that is now named after our family, "Tallent Lane."

Nick graduated from Napa High School in 1954 and was drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Panama City for most of his 2 years. He was anxious to do his time and move back home.

Picking up a skill of cooking in the Army, he applied at the California Veterans Home in Food Service and remained there for over 20 years and completed the rest of his years at the Napa State Hospital before he retired.

He had known Shirley Davis from Napa High School but became reacquainted. She had married another classmate of theirs, (Harley Detwiler) but he had passed away in a fire accident. Shirley was a young widow raising two little boys (Ron & Harley) when Nick proposed and they became a family with a daughter (Deanna) & son (Nick) to follow quickly. Nick & Shirley were married for 62 years.

Nick enjoyed cooking, bike riding, church and baseball. He was on Stornetta's fast-pitch team that won the championships in 1966. Baseball became a family outing we all enjoyed.

Nick was a kind & simple man, he did not need lots of things to make him happy. My last words to him were, "Jesus is waiting for you" and with that he closed his eyes and left this world of pain and suffering for a home that His loving, Lord had prepared for him.