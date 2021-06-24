Derrick Boulay, a member of our local community and friend to many of us, passed on due to complications from Parkinson's Disease on March 4, 2021, at the age of 77. Derrick grew up in Connecticut and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature from Occidental College in Eaglerock, California. She later advanced her education, receiving a Diploma of Higher Technician in Horticulture from Ecole Superieure d'Agriculture in Angers, France.

Through the remainder of her very fruitful life Derrick was able to fulfill her two deep passions: horticulture and a love of the French language. Moving to France she became fully conversant in French and completely integrated in the French culture. Her varied and interesting career overseas included manual farm labor, horticultural consulting, and eventually the operation of a farm with her husband and business partner. In her later years Derrick moved to Vermont and continued to work as a trusted horticultural advisor.

Derrick had many friends and an active social life. She was very fortunate to have many trusted friends, including her devoted friend Brenda Machado, and much assistance until she passed on.

Derrick leaves behind her considered son, Jean Danielle Leplé, who resides in France, and her beloved family Pam Hollcroft, Susan Oser, Sarah Grossman, Beth Maurer, and Peter Vanderwaart.

Through her own wish, Derrick's ashes will be committed to the sea in a designated location in Long Island Sound where the ocean currents will carry them up the Atlantic continent, across to Europe, and ultimately to France, her beloved second home.