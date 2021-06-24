Devin Christopher Hubbard

Devin Hubbard passed June 13th, age 23. Born in Napa to Vanessa Wills and Tony Hubbard. Dev grew up in Napa, Fairfield and graduated from Valley Oak. Active in ROTC, his dream was to be a pilot. He was kind, gentle, funny, bright and loved animals. He loved video gaming with Auntie Heather. Wise beyond his years - a young black man, passionate about social justice and racial equality. Dev strived for serenity, joy and happiness. He struggled with anxiety and depression, making life very difficult, especially due to the pandemic.