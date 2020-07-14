Diana Aguayo was born in Stockton to parents Luis Angel and Elpidia and is the eldest of four children. She grew up in St. Helena and attended Justin-Siena High School in Napa and UC Davis, obtaining a degree in Environmental Design.

Diana had many hobbies and was an accomplished artist, crafted jewelry, and collected succulents. She studied family genealogy and was instrumental in gathering distanced family members at annual trips she would make to visit family in Texas and Mexico. Her greatest Joy was helping others, and during COVID, volunteered extra days at the St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry in Sacramento to keep services going while others were unable to help.