NAPA - Dianne Margaret Haines Muth (88) of Napa, peacefully passed away on February 17, 2023, survived by her brother James Haines and nine of her ten children and their spouses: Jeri; Steven (Connie); Kevin (Bonnie); Nancy (Dave) Nelson; Mary (Charles, (d.)) Rowles; son-in-law Steve Friedlander; Janet (Mike) Bakh; Brian (Deana); Eric (Cathy); Erin (Willie) Guerrero. Dianne is predeceased by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Muth and daughter Judy (Friedlander) as well as seven of her eight siblings. Dianne was the loving grandmother to 45 and great-grandmother to 45.