NAPA - Dianne Margaret Haines Muth (88) of Napa, peacefully passed away on February 17, 2023, survived by her brother James Haines and nine of her ten children and their spouses: Jeri; Steven (Connie); Kevin (Bonnie); Nancy (Dave) Nelson; Mary (Charles, (d.)) Rowles; son-in-law Steve Friedlander; Janet (Mike) Bakh; Brian (Deana); Eric (Cathy); Erin (Willie) Guerrero. Dianne is predeceased by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Muth and daughter Judy (Friedlander) as well as seven of her eight siblings. Dianne was the loving grandmother to 45 and great-grandmother to 45.
Rosary: March 15, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. – Tulocay Cemetery (visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m.)
Funeral Mass: March 16, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – St. Joan of Arc Parish in Yountville, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kolbe Academy & Trinity Prep (2055 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558), Napa Women's Center (1745 Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559), or St. Joan of Arc (6404 Washington St., Yountville, CA 94599).
Dianne's obituary can also be viewed on the Tulocay Cemetery website www.tulocaycemetery.org