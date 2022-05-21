Dianne Marie Bradshaw, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a long illness. She lived in Vacaville, California, with her sister Vickie M. Hardy.
Dianne was born August 10, 1954, in Wiesbaden, Germany, while her father served with distinction in the U.S. Air Force. She graduated from Fairfield High School and became a cosmetologist, where she worked at Lady of Fashion Salon and Family Haircuts for almost 30 years. She married the love of her life William (Bill) Bradshaw, in 1986, and they resided in Fairfield, California. Bill and Dianne loved traveling, going for long drives on the California coast, and sailing. Dianne also enjoyed traveling with her sister Vickie, trying new restaurants, collecting jewelry, spending time with her Hardy family relatives, and getting together often with friends.
She was preceded in death by husband William (Bill) Bradshaw; parents Victor and Vada Loomis; and brother-in-law Dallas Hardy, Jr. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Amber (Smith) and Rob Stacy; her grandchildren Hailey and Jake Stacy; sister Vickie M. Hardy; and niece Samantha Wallace.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 W Texas Street, Fairfield, California, 94533. Friends and family are invited to share their favorite stories about Dianne during the service.