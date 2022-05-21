Dianne Marie Bradshaw

Dianne was born August 10, 1954, in Wiesbaden, Germany, while her father served with distinction in the U.S. Air Force. She graduated from Fairfield High School and became a cosmetologist, where she worked at Lady of Fashion Salon and Family Haircuts for almost 30 years. She married the love of her life William (Bill) Bradshaw, in 1986, and they resided in Fairfield, California. Bill and Dianne loved traveling, going for long drives on the California coast, and sailing. Dianne also enjoyed traveling with her sister Vickie, trying new restaurants, collecting jewelry, spending time with her Hardy family relatives, and getting together often with friends.