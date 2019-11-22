1941—2019
Dianne Marie Henry passed away on November 7, 2019 at Napa Valley Care Center with her immediate family by her side. Dianne was born at Park’s Victory Hospital on March 28, 1941 to the late John (Lou) and Mildred Lonergan.
She attended local schools graduating from Napa High School with the class of 1960. Dianne worked in Napa in the food industry eventually retiring from Napa State Hospital and raising her son Dennis Patrick Henry.
Through all of her life she loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed holidays, going out to restaurants for lunch or dinner with her granddaughter Caitlin, family or friends, and was a huge fan and player of the Napa Fairgrounds Bingo games. She enjoyed all old classical movies/films and always had a passion for all music especially any singer/artist from 1950 through 1980. She memorized every word to every song. While sitting around the kitchen table, our family would sing songs of the past and Dianne would harmonize. Those times hold some of the best memories. In 2007, Dianne, brother Dick and Mary and best friend Cindy boarded a Princess Cruise ship and sailed to Alaska. That trip was a long time wish fulfilled.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents Lou and Millie Lonergan, brother Richard Lonergan and beloved son Dennis Henry. She leaves behind her loving granddaughter Caitlin Ann Henry, brother Dan Lonergan and sister in law Stephanie, sister-in-law Mary Lonergan, nieces Rebecca Bousfield, Kelly Caul, Amy Samolis and nephew Matthew Lonergan, several great nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, and good friends.
At Dianne’s request, no immediate service will be held. A private burial will take place at a later date with family. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559.