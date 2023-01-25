Dec. 31, 1929—Dec. 25, 2023

Dolores “Dee” Marie Sisler passed away in her sleep Christmas morning. She would have been 93 years old on New Years Eve.

Dee born in Crockett attended local school and graduated from Richmond High School. Parents, Frank and Constance Dias, came from “the Old Country” Brazil and Madeira Island.

Dedicated loving mother to daughters: Debbie, Cathy and Conni; and wife to Bobby G. Sisler whom died 2007.

Dee was one-of-a-kind; compassionate, hardworking, creative, very funny “one-liners for all occasions,” knew baloney when she heard it and gave sound advice in return. Her famous; “Your father...” and “I’m The Momma!” will be forever missed by family and friends.

Dee has a cherished brother, Vernon Dias and numerous cousins in Bay Area.

Dedicated Grammie to Katie Rose, Sarrah, Kenneth, Robert, David; Great-Grammie to Elric, Sorin, Bradlie, Roarry, Morgann and Daria.

Donations to St. Jude Hospital appreciated.

Family Memorial services at St. Helena Catholic Cemetery Chapel.