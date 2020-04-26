Dolores K. Crowley

On Monday evening, April 6th, Dolores Crowley passed away quietly at her home in Napa. Dolores was born in Seattle on October 20, 1930 to Gerald and Margaret (Riordan) Crowley. She spent most of her childhood in Seattle except for a period of time in Norfolk, VA. where her father was stationed during World War II. Upon the family’s return to Seattle, Dolores attended Ballard High School from which she graduated in 1948.

In the fall of 1948, Dolores entered the University of Washington. While there she joined Delta Zeta Sorority, and went on to earn her BA in 1952. Always adventuresome, she moved to San Francisco where she worked for Sears in the personnel department for several years. She enjoyed her life in the City and also her travels abroad during those years. In the late 50’s, Dolores decided on a career change. She received a Ford Foundation Scholarship to prepare her for a career in secondary education. She began her teaching career in San Francisco, and then moved to Idaho to a small rural community. California beckoned her to return and she moved to Fairfield where she taught until she retired in 1995. Dolores liked being a teacher, enjoyed her students, and had many stories to tell about those happy years.