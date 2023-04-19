June 28, 1925—April 16, 2023

RUTHERFORD—Dolores Pina, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the age of 97.

She was born in Yountville, attended school in Yountville and graduated from Napa High School in 1943. Dolores was employed by the Saint Helena Unified School District as the manager of the elementary school’s cafeteria for over 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Andres and Andrea Barboza; her loving husband of over 50 years, Al Pina; her brothers: Tony, Ben and Manual Barboza; her sisters: Lorenza Pavon and Carmen Frediani; and her son-in-law, Chuck Pagendarm.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Pagendarm (Chuck); her son, Dan (Marylee); her grandchildren: Kate Molinari (Don Ryan), Kori Bjorner (Matt), Jeff Pina; and her great-grandchildren: Madeline and Henry Bjorner.

Dolores will be remembered for the love she gave her family. She also loved to travel and enjoyed gardening.

A large thank you to Maggie and her family for the wonderful care and love they showed our mom for the last four years.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Spring Street, Saint Helena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence of Napa Valley formerly Collabria Care at 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA, 94559.

Arrangements under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel.