1916—2019
Dolores Sara (Pinto) Barbarick a long time resident of Napa California was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 16, 1916 and passed away peacefully at Napa Valley Care Center on June 15, 2019. She was 103 years old.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Gennaro (James) and Camela (Mildred) Pinto, her two sisters Rose and Virginia, brother Eugene and her beloved husband Lewis Victor Barbarick.
She is survived by her three children, Victor (Sharlene), and Robert Barbarick of Napa, William Barbarick of Clearfield, Utah, her four grandchildren, Brian (Susan) Barbarick of Vacaville, CA, Gregory (Lisa) Barbarick of Laguna Hills, CA, Shelene Willoughby of Napa and Sarah Barbarick of West Valley, Utah and her five great grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, James, John and David. She is also survived by Nieces Margaret Lavonis and Cecilia Dykes and Nephews William Lavonis and Robert And Don Payne.
She graduated from Saint Monica’s Catholic High School in 1935 and worked at a variety of jobs, including operating an elevator at a hotel and later for the war effort sewing uniforms for service men.
She said that one time while operating the elevator, Frank Sinatra used it and all of the girls went crazy.
Dolores met her husband to be Lewis Victor Barbarick in 1942 at a Military dance club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania while he was station there at the Navy yard. Later that year when he was stationed in Bremerton Washington, she traveled to meet him and they decided to get married at the Catholic church on Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Since this was wartime, Lewis was then assigned to an Aircraft Carrier (USS Yorktown), so Dolores returned to Philadelphia to await his return from sea duty.
Lewis was stationed in many places after that like Adak, Alaska, Corpus Christi, Texas, Jacksonville Florida and San Diego, California to name a few. Many times he would get transferred and had to ship out quickly and Dolores would have to pack up the car, load the kids and meet him at his next duty station.
There was a time when she packed up the kids, loaded up a trailer and drove over the Appalachian mountains to Norfolk, Virginia. In those times it was a difficult enough to travel alone but with two small children, a dog name Scuffy, and while pulling a trailer over the Appellations it was very challenging. At one point on their trip they needed to make a restroom break and fuel up the car. Every one did their thing, got back into the car and off they went. Well, several miles down the road they realized there was no Scuffy. So they turned around and headed back to look for Scuffy. They looked everywhere but no luck, but Dolores assured the boys that since Scuffy, a beautiful Cocker Spaniel, was surely picked up and given a good home. The remainder of the trip was very sad for all.
Lewis last duty station was in Vallejo, California at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and knowing that he was going to retire soon they purchased a home in Napa, California in 1963. He retired from the Navy in 1965 and once retired purchased a camping trailer. They traveled to many campgrounds throughout the country for many years and would sometimes stay for extended periods of time, especially if there was good fishing. She loved Hawaii and Mexico so they would vacation there often as well as other foreign vacation destinations.
Dolores loved to shop, she would spend all day going in and out of stores and never buy a thing and
for a few years she would work in the school cafeteria at Ridgeview Middle School helping to serve and feed the children, including her own grandchildren. She loved that job...
She was very lucky in drawings and contests, and would enter all of them. She was so lucky that she would win something most of the time and often things of value. She won items like a freezer, jewelry chest, clothing, vacation trips, money, signed football helmets, just to name a few. She was so lucky that there came a time when Lewis finally said enough is enough. He was happy for her but for every large item that she won he had to claim it on their income taxes, and this was unsettling to him.
She enjoyed going on bus trips to Reno and Tahoe where she also was very lucky at playing the slot machines, but fortunately never enough to have to pay taxes.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Napa Valley Care Center for taking great care of her for the past six years.
A private graveside service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers, please make a donation to Collabria Care Hospice at 414 S. Jefferson, Napa, CA 94450.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.