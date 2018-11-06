Dominic Joseph Baracosa, born on March 20th, 1927 in Yountville, California, peacefully passed away in his sleep on November 1st, with his wife Julie by his side. With only having a 7th grade education, Dominic was a successful business owner, United States Navy World War II Veteran, Husband, Father and Grandfather. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing, hunting and playing his harmonica.
His surviving family includes: Julie Baracosa (Wife), Denise Nusbaum (Donnie) (Daughter), Mary Robertson (Sister), Numerous Nieces and Nephews, 3 Granddaughters, and 8 Great Grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Victorio and Sophia Baracosa, Eleanor Baracosa (First Wife), Donald (Son), Deon (Grandson), and 9 brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers or gifts we are asking for donations to Collabria Hospice https:/collabriacare.org/hospice/ and Alzheimer's association https:/www.alz.org.
Funeral services will be held at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home in Fairfield, CA on November 12th. Visitation will be from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and the service will begin at 11:00AM.