Don Hogancamp

Don was raised in Lafayette, IN and attended Jefferson High School. After graduation, he worked construction for National Homes, building new home communities across the Midwest. At the age of 26, he attended Purdue University, working nights at the Indiana Veterans Home to pay his own way. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering with concentrations in Structures and Soil Studies. Upon graduating from Purdue, Don moved to Los Angeles to start work with Bechtel International. Over the years, he moved to Rancho Mirage and opened his own Civil/Structural Engineering business. In 1995, he moved to Atlanta, GA and starting working for Walker Engineering and later Arcadis International. He was transferred to Tampa, FL and remained with Arcadis until 2003. In 2003, he relocated to Napa to work for Reichers Spence and run Structural Engineering Solutions. Don became owner and lead engineer at Structural Engineering Solutions in 2004, growing the company to fifteen employees doing structural work throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. SES closed its doors in 2007 and Don went to work for Mead and Hunt in Sacramento. In 2009, Don began medical leave and continued to do structural engineering consulting. In 2013, Don moved back to Atlanta to begin retirement. While in Napa, Don was actively involved in the noontime Rotary Club, serving as treasurer and liaison with the Interact club at New Tech High School. Don also was actively involved in Temple Beth Sholom, serving on the board as treasurer. Don also enjoyed singing with the Napa Barbership Chorus. Don is survived by his husband David DeStefano (Atlanta, GA), niece Courtney Hogancamp (Phoenix, AZ), nephew Brandon Hogancamp (Phoenix, AZ), cousin Rebecca West (Savannah, GA) and extended family in Lafayette, IN and Onawa, IA. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sharp mind, cooking skills and zest for life.