NAPA - In Loving Memory of Don Kiser.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Don Kiser on July 28, 2023. He was a loving husband, devoted father, cherished friend, and an exemplary member of his community. Don's departure has left a void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born in Napa on January 5, 1941, Don's life was marked by compassion, integrity, humility, and generosity. He was a source of inspiration.

Don's family meant the world to him, and he was a pillar of strength and support to his beloved wife Jan of 61 years, and their children, Jeff and Tim. He treasured spending quality time with them, his daughters-in-law, Anna and Nicole, and grandchildren, Steve, Erin, Megan, and Julia, whether it was during family vacations, camping trips, holiday gatherings, or simple moments shared at home.

During his free time, Don found comfort in coaching his son's soccer and baseball teams, as well as waterskiing with loved ones. He had a passion for auto racing and often spent time with friends and family indulging in this interest. In particular, Don was fond of sprint car racing and relished being a part of the pit crew.

Don's warm smile, kind heart, and gentle spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and kindness that will forever remain etched in the hearts of his family and friends.

A memorial mass and reception to honor and celebrate Don's life will be held at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church on August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Justin Siena High School, Hanna Center, or a Charity close to your heart.