Dona Woods Glanz

Dona was born in El Paso, Texas, to parents Don and Shirley Woods, while her father was serving in Europe during World War II. Once Don returned from the War, the family relocated to Spokane WA, near Don’s childhood home. In 1956, the family, which now included younger brother, Del Woods, moved to Napa. Dona loved Napa and considered it her hometown, attending Ridgeview Jr. High then Napa High School. Dona was still close with many of her childhood friends from the Class of ‘63 and visited often to meet up with former classmates.

Dona married Bob Glanz and in 1972 moved their family of four, including daughter Stacey, and son Robbie, to Nevada City, CA where they established their permanent home. Dona returned to school and graduated California State University Sacramento in 1979, while also volunteering with a rape crisis prevention organization. After working with various attorneys in Nevada County, Dona and Bob returned to Napa, where she attended John F. Kennedy Law School, graduating in 1994. In 1996, Dona and Bob returned to Nevada City, and Dona opened her law office, practicing Family Law until she retired in 2019. One of the most telling testaments to Dona’s character was seen in the many clients and colleagues who became lifelong friends, even years after their cases ended.