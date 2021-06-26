Donald Alfred Townsend

Don started his new career working at the Bank of America on First St. and after a few years moved over to work as a Deputy Sheriff becoming the first Deputy Sheriff assigned as the liaison to the Napa County school system. Later in his career he was promoted to the position of Captain, in charge of investigation. During this time, he worked on many high- profile cases including Willie the woodcutter and the Zodiac. Every murder he worked on was solved except the Zodiac killings.

After he retired from his law enforcement years, he joined Burns International Security Company as Manager in their control center. After a few years with Burns, Don moved on to the security team at Kaiser Steel, until they discontinued business ten years later. He then worked for Computer Land in the bay area handling security for all of their locations. Later accepting a Security Manger position at Nestle Corp. at Beringer Winery, retiring in 1992.

Don and Evelyn Franco were married in 1952 and together they had three children, Mark, Lori and Anthony (Tony). They lost Tony in a tragic automobile accident in 1978 at the age of 20. During their 44 years of marriage, they enjoyed building a home together on Kirkland Ave. and spent many wonderful times traveling to Europe- Switzerland and Hawaii where they visited relatives. After 44 years of a loving wonderful marriage Don lost Evelyn to ALS in 1996.