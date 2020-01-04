1942—2019
Donald Dean Wulf, EA, CFP, better known as Don, died on December 17, 2019 at Queen of the Valley Medical Center from complications of COPD and lung cancer. Don was born on July 29, 1942 to Arthur and Dena (Huisenga) Wulf in Adrian, MN. He grew up in the small town of Wilmont, MN where his father was the mayor and his mother owned the local general store. He was raised surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and multiple cousins with whom he still enjoyed the biannual cousins’ reunions.
Don graduated from the University of Montana with an accounting degree in 1965 and immediately reported to USN Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He served as a communications officer aboard the USS Yorktown for three years during the Vietnam War. He continued as a reserve officer for many years after his regular duty ended, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander, US Naval Reserve.
After the war, Don went to work for Del Monte Corporation in San Francisco where he met his wife Ellen. They were married in 1971 and moved to Napa in 1973, when Don was hired as Budget Director for the Queen. As a side job, he did tax returns for an in-home tax service and earned his Enrolled Agent License. In 1983, he and Ellen purchased Associated Tax. He was involved with the business until his death. He had many wonderful clients who meant the world to him.
Don and Ellen are the parents of three sons—Scott, Bryan and Adam—and he was very involved with their sporting activities as they grew. He coached the boys’ Napa Youth Soccer and Napa Little League teams; and refereed and umpired for many years beyond the boys’ involvement. Don loved being “Opa” to his four grandsons: Andrew, Josh, Shawn and Gavin.
Don enjoyed traveling, especially with the grandsons. He was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan and an eternal optimist that they would be Superbowl Champions someday. He was a member, and past president, of both Emmanuel Lutheran Church (now Napa Valley Lutheran Church) and Solano-Napa Chapter of California Society of Enrolled Agents.
Don was predeceased by his parents, his infant twin brother Darwin Lee and his younger brother Robert. He is survived by wife, Ellen, his three sons, two daughters-in-law, Jane and Christine, four grandsons, younger sister Nadine Kuhlemeier of Afton, MN, and younger brother Stanley and wife Sharon of Framingham, MA.
Don’s family would like to thank the Napa Paramedics, EMTs, Lee Shaw, neighbors and the wonderful Intensive Care Unit at QVH. They were so good to us as we wished Don well on his next adventure.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on January 11th, 2020 at Napa Valley Lutheran Church. Please join us in remembering this very special man. He will be buried with military honors at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Legion Post 113, 1240 Pearl Street, Napa, CA 94559 would be very much appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Tulocay Funeral Home.