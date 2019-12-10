1938—2019
Donald (Don) C. Gagliardi passed away on Sunday November 30th in the comfort of his home. Don was born on October 15th, 1938. He was the first-born son of Dominic and Josephine Gagliardi. In his early years he and his family lived in San Jose where he attended Willow Glen High School. After graduating Don entered into the Mount St. Joseph Carmelite Monastery where he became a Brother in the Catholic Church. Upon much reflection Don felt his gifts were better utilized outside of the monastic life where he could share his love for his faith to others in a broader setting.
Soon after leaving the monastery he chose a career in Real Estate where he met his beloved wife Patricia (Patti). From that moment the two were inseparable and they shared 42 beautiful years of marriage together. Don continued to educate himself in Catholic Theology and Prophecy throughout his entire life. He was a wealth of knowledge and his insight and teachings in this area of expertise was extraordinary. Don incorporated his Love for his faith through his gifted musical and vocal talents. Anyone who was fortunate to spend time with him walked away feeling uplifted and hopeful for a better day. Don dedicated his life to wife Patti, his faith and to his strong devotion to Our Blessed Mother. He is survived by his wife Patti, his son Kevin and wife Margie Baker, his daughter Kathy and husband Neil Ridout, grandchildren Jamie, Lyndsay, Meghan, Jay Marie, Abe and Lucas along with his great grandchildren. His siblings Joseph Gagliardi, Donna Minardi and Shirley Gagliardi-Ruzzo along with a plentitude of nephews, nieces and Godchildren. Don was an angel sent to us for a brief time from heaven and has been called back home. His presence here is dearly missed, however we take great comfort knowing we have an angel praying for us all in Heaven.
Mass services will be Dec 12th at St. Helena Catholic Church 1340 Tainter Street, St. Helena, CA 94574 at 11am with a Rosary directly following.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Carmelite Monastery 1000 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara CA 95050.