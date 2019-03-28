1955—2019
Don, a native of Napa was born the 8th of 11 children to Rollin and Dorothy Jamison. Don is survived by a son Jake Jamison and 2 grandchildren and a daughter Lacey Jacino. Also survived by seven siblings—Jerry Jamison, Mike Jamison, Judee Stemmer, Janet Keyes, Linda Jamison, Diane Seaton, Lori Kane, Brenda Heminger and preceded in death by 2 siblings, Sharon Gross and Jack Jamison and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Don spent the last 18 years working for the Napa County Agricultural Department which became his 2nd family, as he loved his job and all he worked with.
He will be missed by all and may he rest in peace. Private Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Aldea Children and Family Services Suicide Prevention Program, P0 Box 841, Napa, Ca 94559. Or by credit card
In Memory of Don Jamison