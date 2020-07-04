× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1952—2020

Donald Edward Farmer Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his wife Diane and his little dog Sophie after a long illness in Sandy, Oregon on June 29, 2020.

Donald was born January 2, 1952 in Sacramento, California. His family moved to Napa in 1960 where he attended local schools and graduated from Napa High in 1970. He was active in scouting and worked through the program and earned his Eagle Scout status. He enlisted in the Army where he trained as and became a photographer.

He and his wife of 25 years lived and worked in Oregon. They enjoyed camping trips and spent a lot of their spare time in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Diane, mother Barbara Farmer, sister Laura Herbert and two stepsons Lee and Jimmy.

He is predeceased by his father, Donald Edward Farmer Sr.

There is no service planned at this time.