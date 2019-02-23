1929—2019
Donald Fay Swift 89, of Tigard Oregon, passed away on February 2, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland Oregon.
Don Swift was born Sebastopol, California to Fay and Vivian Swift on February 5th, 1929. He graduated from Napa High School in 1947. He married Anne Messenger on August 27, 1950 in the Methodist Church in Napa California.
He worked for Basalt Rock Block Plant in Napa as a Teamster truck driver for over forty years. He was an active member in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in both American Canyon and Napa. He loved to bowl, golf fish and hunt with his family and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his father and mother, Fay and Vivian Swift.
Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne, daughters Karenanne Swift and Linda Miller, sons Don Swift and Jim Swift, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Jean Scott.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM March 2, 2019 at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel at the Napa Valley Memorial Park, 2383 Napa Vallejo Highway Napa, CA. Reception to follow. Burial will take place at a later date due to weather conditions.