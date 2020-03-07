Donald Fredrick Shurtz

Donald (Barney) was born and raised in St. Helena where he attended local schools. His father’s job took him to Fresno, CA where he married Renee Osgood and had 3 daughters. He worked for Valley Foundry & Machine works for over 35 years. He loved to hunt, fish and go to Reno, NV. Later in life he returned to Yountville to help his aging mother, Marie. By chance he met up with his first love, Betty Jo March. They rekindled their friendship and love until his death.