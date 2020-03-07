Donald Fredrick Shurtz

1929—2020
Donald (Barney) was born and raised in St. Helena where he attended local schools. His father’s job took him to Fresno, CA where he married Renee Osgood and had 3 daughters. He worked for Valley Foundry & Machine works for over 35 years. He loved to hunt, fish and go to Reno, NV. Later in life he returned to Yountville to help his aging mother, Marie. By chance he met up with his first love, Betty Jo March. They rekindled their friendship and love until his death.
He is preceded in death by his mother & father, Marie & Fred Shurtz and two spouses. He is survived by his love, Betty Jo March and daughters, Rosemarie Shurtz, Dona Shurtz & Therese Webster. He had 5 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.
Gravesite services, March 13th, 2020 at 11 am. Holy Cross Cemetery, St Helena, CA.