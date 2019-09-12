Donald John Kocarnik was born and raised in Scappoose, Oregon, graduating from Scappoose High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US. Air Force, serving in Pusan, Korea then stateside until discharge. He married Shirley Lee in 1955, residing in Utah and California.
In 1980, he married Elaine Kalamaras of Napa, CA. For many years he worked at Mare Island Naval Base, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed traveling with Elaine, garage sales, fishing, restoring antiques and his volunteer activities.
Don also enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends until the time of his death. He was also involved with parish ministries, and the Catholic church later in life. Don passing was preceded by the death of his wife Elaine, Parents, Louis & Julia Kocarnik and sister Edith. He is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Davidson, Beaverton,OR and Mary Ellen Schaeffer of Santa Maria, Cal. Survivors also include stepsons; John Kalamaras of Newport Beach, CA and Nick Kalamaras of Las Vegas, NV; step daughters Vickie Erickson of Napa, CA, Christine Bledsoe of Boise, ID, and Stephanie Faulkner of Newport, OR; as well as his extended family of grand children and nieces and nephews.
Internment to be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland OR, with full Military Honors. Donations may be made to St. Polinaris Catholic Church in Napa or your favorite charity.