1957—2020

Donald Joseph Harris, also known as Uncle Duck or “Quack”, was born November 11, 1957, in Napa, CA. Donnie passed away on October 24, 2020, opening day of duck hunting season, which is fitting.

Donnie lived in Napa his entire life. He was a very active child; according to his mother, he was born running. He attended Justin-Siena High School and graduated in 1976. He ran track and excelled in the long jump. He worked several years at Food Fair grocery store, where all the elderly ladies loved “that sweet young man”.

He was vivacious and outgoing in character, never a dull moment when Donnie was around; he was definitely a wild child. He was a passionate outdoorsmen, dedicated to hunting and fishing. Donnie was an early riser, always ready to meet the day. Wherever Donnie was, there was sure to be a faithful dog trotting beside him. He loved spending time on the water. If you couldn’t get a hold of him, he was surely “out in Bodega”, his favorite place.