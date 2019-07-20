1929—2019
Donald L. Jones, 90, of Napa spent the last two weeks of his life in the mountains of Montana surrounded by and celebrating what meant the most to him in this world: his family. With his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he enjoyed Bigfork’s 4th of July parade, rodeo, a family scavenger hunt and games, BBQ and fireworks, culminating in his 90th birthday party. When all was finished, God opened the door to Heaven and invited him in for a great reunion with his Lord and the love of his life, Grandma Pat. He passed peacefully in Kalispell, Montana on July 15, 2019.
Donald Jones was born July 8, 1929, to Joseph & Elsie (Brown) Jones in Wynot, Nebraska. When Donald was 15, the family decided to pursue a dream and moved to the Napa Valley. Donald graduated from Napa Senior High. He married his sweetheart, Patricia Rawlins, on October 7, 1951 in Carson City, Nevada. They were married 64 years until Pat’s death on June 1, 2016.
Donald worked numerous jobs before landing a position with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. His first position as a deputy sheriff was night patrol in the town of Monticello. Performing with his typical diligence and integrity, he rose through the ranks of law enforcement to the position of Undersheriff serving with Sheriff Bucky Stewart. He retired from his 30 year career in 1984.
The remaining years of his life, Donald pursued the things he was most passionate about. He loved being an outdoorsman and passed this legacy on to his children and grandchildren, relishing every opportunity for hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, camping. He was a Cub Scout Leader, Boy Scouts and 4-H Leader for the Napa Valley Equestrian Club & Silverado Riders. Most of all, he was devoted to his roles as husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor to all who were lucky enough to come across his path. His kindness, strength and compassion were a light to all who knew him.
Donald is survived by: his children: son Michael (Karen) Jones of Bigfork, MT, and daughter Debbie Jensen( Lance Shultz) of Napa; grandchildren Donald, Amy, Ryan and Kasey; great-grandchildren Zackary, Michael, Sage, Brady, Colby and Cierra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us for Graveside Burial at Tulocay Cemetery 10AM Wednesday July 24th , then following Celebration of Life at the Napa Elks Club on Soscol Ave.