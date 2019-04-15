1952—2019
Donald L Pinch passed away on March 8, 2019. He was born July 25, 1952, in Napa, California. Don attended St. John’s Catholic School, Ridgeview, and Napa High. As a young man, he enjoyed riding Harley Davidson’s and working for his father at Norman’s Texaco. He was a laborer and in the early 2000s, until retirement, he worked for M&M Sanitary.
Don and Carla (Anderson) married on June 25, 1986, and raised two daughters together. He was an outdoorsman who loved gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, and long drives out to the coast or into the mountains. Being the family man he was, he shared these passions with his daughters, just as his father had done with him.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer and Teal Pinch, his siblings Lauren Newcomer, and Steve Pinch, his stepmother Margaret Pinch, and many cousins.
For further information about a memorial service, please contact Jennifer Pinch at pinchjennifer@gmail.com.