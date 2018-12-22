Donald Morris Ruane

1937—2018
Donald “Don” Ruane of Napa, California passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 15th. Don was born to the late James V Ruane and Grace Chamberlain in Waterville New York. Don moved with his mother and late brother James Ruane to Richmond, California as a young child. There he graduated from Richmond High School and met the love of his life and future wife of 54 years Linda Wilkie. They started a family and settled in Napa, California in 1969. Don worked at Vallerga’s Market where his friendly face greeted the community for 30 years before retiring at age 62. Don played the clarinet in a band for dances and parties when he was in high school. He enjoyed fishing, camping and going to garage sales with his late wife Linda Ruane. He was an avid 49er, Giants and Warriors fan. Don was a great husband, father and grandfather. He always put his family first. His passion in life was his beloved wife Linda. They did everything together and are again dancing together in heaven.
Don is survived by his sons Steve (Lis) Ruane, David (Christine) Ruane, and daughter Sherri Ryan. Grandchildren Miranda, Eddie, Ryan, Sean, Erin, and Megan. Brother in law James Wilkie.
The family wishes to thank Collabria care Hospice for their compassion and care during this time. A private celebration of his life was held on November 25th with close friends and family. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services are planned.