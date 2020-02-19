1935—2020
Donald Richard Bunce, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather entered his final rest at home surrounded by his family on February 13th, 2020.
Donald is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Christine Valentine (Amanda), stepdaughters LeeAnn Ohlandt and Bonnie Arndt (Kent); grandchildren Yohannes Bunce, Amir Bunce, Edmund Valentine, Rebecca White, Zoe Marciano (David), Marcella Johnson Santana, (Avin), Shai’Don Dupris, Rachel Arndt, Melissa Arndt, great-grandchildren Lily, Noah, Thea, Ava and Axel; cousins Mary Southard and Marjorie Sovereign. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Edna Bunce, first wife Terri Bunce, his infant daughter Donna Bunce and his stepson John Johnson.
Donald was born and raised in Napa graduating from Napa High School, serving in the United States Navy as a Seabee before embarking on a career as a surveyor. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and scuba diving. He liked watching sports of all kinds but was especially fond of golf and tennis. He enjoyed his classic cars and was a member of the Lake County Model A club attending car shows and tinkering with machinery of all kind. In his quieter moments he read mystery novels with his cat perched in his lap, watched hummingbirds feed and quail scuttling about in his yard. He relished sharing meals with his family and friends and as a quiet man he often watched and smiled taking in the fun and fellowship of his extended social circle.
A special thank you to the people at Collabria Hospice who cared for Donald and his family in his final weeks at home. Also, the family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to the “sweaty boys” who helped Donald maintain his home and continue to have outdoor adventures in his last years.
Donald will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Donald’s memory be given to any charity focused on conservation of wildlife and green spaces.