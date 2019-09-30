1940—2019
Up in Canada I am blessed with two daughters, Jenifer Epp and Jaqualine Byrne. They are both successful in life by both becoming biologists. They gave me 5 grandchildren, Delaney, Desiree, Maranda, Liam and Conor. My sister Wilma Torey and her children, we all knew how to add logs to the fire (get it Wilma). I was brought to Napa about 30 years ago and began working for Cultured Stone along with Bob Heath. One night while at a Christmas party there was a young lady who caught my eye. She was with a handsome young man, I thought my chances were over, turns out her date was here brother, Louis Gonzalez. After meeting Chela (Grace) our family grew, Chela’s daughter Deanna Moore Slaight, and her children Grason, Ronny, and Alex.
Coming home late one evening Louie, Chela and I decided to make a spur of the moment trip to Reno.
Chela and I ended up tying the knot. We continued our lives together, enjoying golfing, camping, and going on several cruise with our buddies Louis and Joe Molina. I really enjoyed playing in the pool league for Stones Bar, a nice break from my wife!
I am heading back to Canada where it all began. I lived a great life, outlived many of my close friends, but now I can continue my journey with them. As they say in Russia (Moscow) Must Go!
Donald W Ferguson was born 8/23/40 in Chemainus, Canada, deceased 9/25/19 at home in Napa.