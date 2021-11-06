Donna Decker Stadtfeld passed away peacefully at age 90 on October 21 in Napa. Born in San Francisco, she was a 1949 graduate of Lowell High School, and then graduated from Mount Zion School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She married William N. Stadtfeld in 1954, and relocated to Sunnyvale in 1966. She moved to Napa in 2015 to be closer to family and join the senior community at Brookdale Senior Living.

She is survived by her four children: Kimberly (Kevin) Russell of Eureka, Nevada; Kay (Ken) Quick of Junction City, Oregon; Sandy Stadtfeld of Sausalito, CA; and Connie (David) Campbell of Napa. She also leaves behind 6 grandhildren: Kellan and Kali Quick, John Russell, Jacob and August Stadtfeld, and Nathalie Campbell.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Brookdale and Collabria Care Hospice for taking good care of Donna in her last weeks. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.