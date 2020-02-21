1950—2020

Long-time Mexico denizen and Yountville native Donna Jane Tiedemann died January 31, 2020, in San Pedro Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.

From an early age, Donna was known for her vigor and joie de vivre. Throughout her life, her vivacity, love of style, culture, and beauty were manifest.

Her varied endeavors included her restaurant The Oakville Public House, and, with her sister Marsha, import company Articles and of Adventure, and Tiedemman’s Pepper Jelly.

Beginning in 2001, she found her home in Puebla, Mexico, where she loved and embraced Mexican life and culture. Her deeply satisfying life there was immeasurably enriched by her loving and loved companion Maestro Jose Luis Juarez Chilaca.

Any time spent with Donna was known for its energy, laughter, stories (and wagers), and beautifully set tables and artfully prepared food.

Especially later in life, Donna drew strength from her Napa Valley heritage and the rich and vibrant example set by her beloved parents, of whom she often remarked “I speak to them every day”.