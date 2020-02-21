1950—2020
Long-time Mexico denizen and Yountville native Donna Jane Tiedemann died January 31, 2020, in San Pedro Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.
From an early age, Donna was known for her vigor and joie de vivre. Throughout her life, her vivacity, love of style, culture, and beauty were manifest.
Her varied endeavors included her restaurant The Oakville Public House, and, with her sister Marsha, import company Articles and of Adventure, and Tiedemman’s Pepper Jelly.
Beginning in 2001, she found her home in Puebla, Mexico, where she loved and embraced Mexican life and culture. Her deeply satisfying life there was immeasurably enriched by her loving and loved companion Maestro Jose Luis Juarez Chilaca.
Any time spent with Donna was known for its energy, laughter, stories (and wagers), and beautifully set tables and artfully prepared food.
Especially later in life, Donna drew strength from her Napa Valley heritage and the rich and vibrant example set by her beloved parents, of whom she often remarked “I speak to them every day”.
Donna is survived by her children Jami Marie Janes and Jason Tiedemann Janes; her sisters Marsha Tiedemann Bettinelli and Jody Tiedemann Payne; grandchildren Calli James Genest, Indie Irvine Genest, Wynston Genest, Tristan Wayne Tiedemann Janes, and Serafina Marie Janes; nephews and nieces Giancarlo Tiedemann Bettinelli, Lia Elizabetta Tiedemann Bettinelli Goldberg, Silvio Gaetano Bettinelli, Kristine Massey, and Maryann Payne Gonzalez. She is predeceased by her parents Henry Irvine Tiedemann and Mabel Dorothy Ghirardi Tiedemann.
A memorial celebration of Donna’s life will be held at her childhood home, The Tiedemann Ranch, 1188 State Lane, Yountville, on March 28, 2020 at 11:00a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/204010443983855/