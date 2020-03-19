1933—2020

Donna Kay Johnson, age 86 passed away on February 10th, 2020 at her home in Napa after an 18 month battle with cancer.

She was born on November 16th, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Henry Rasmusen and Edna (Ingleby) Rasmusen. It was the depression years and times were hard but she had wonderful memories of Family picnics at Liberty Park, going to Museums and the Salt Lake City Zoo. In good times her Father would take her and her siblings to the Saltair andLagoon Amusement Parks.

The Family past time was watching her 3 Uncles play baseball for Church League teams and watching the Semi-pro team that her Grandfather once played for. She developed a life long passion for baseball and was an avid San Francisco Giants fan.

At the age of 12, her Family moved to California, settling in Vallejo. In 1948, at a Vallejo Minor League baseball game, she met the love of her life, Dean Johnson. They were married on October 8th, 1949, settling first in Sacramento and then in American Canyon and Napa, where they raised their two Daughters. They were married for 62 years before Dean passed in 2011.

