1933—2020
Donna Kay Johnson, age 86 passed away on February 10th, 2020 at her home in Napa after an 18 month battle with cancer.
She was born on November 16th, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Henry Rasmusen and Edna (Ingleby) Rasmusen. It was the depression years and times were hard but she had wonderful memories of Family picnics at Liberty Park, going to Museums and the Salt Lake City Zoo. In good times her Father would take her and her siblings to the Saltair andLagoon Amusement Parks.
The Family past time was watching her 3 Uncles play baseball for Church League teams and watching the Semi-pro team that her Grandfather once played for. She developed a life long passion for baseball and was an avid San Francisco Giants fan.
At the age of 12, her Family moved to California, settling in Vallejo. In 1948, at a Vallejo Minor League baseball game, she met the love of her life, Dean Johnson. They were married on October 8th, 1949, settling first in Sacramento and then in American Canyon and Napa, where they raised their two Daughters. They were married for 62 years before Dean passed in 2011.
Donna was an electronics assembler and worked for the Varian Company of Napa, and Westach-Westberg Company in Sonoma where she assembled gauges for the aviation, marine, and auto industry. She enjoyed bowling and was on many leagues at Kentwig Bowl, Belair Bowl and Napa Bowl for many years.
She was an accomplished Artist who enjoyed painting, mosaics, pottery, working with a glass kiln, and all forms of arts and crafts. Her hand painted Gourds always sold out quickly at Craft Fairs. She had a passion for Genealogy, tending her flower garden, and was an avid reader. After Dean passed, she joined a book club in her community, gathered with other Ladies on Tuesday mornings to paint, and volunteered at the Napa Senior Center, where she made many new Friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her Husband Dean, her Sister Ellen Matthews, her Brother Kim Rasmusen Sr. and her Great-Granddaughter Sabina Hutchins.
She is survived by her Daughters, Debbie (Jim) Bast, Tona (Al) Warner, Grandsons Allen (Angelina) Warner, Casey Hutchins, Ryan (Suzanne) Hutchins and Great-Grandchildren Walter Warner and Juniper Hutchins.
She is also survived by Sisters Lynn (Bill) Violet, Sharyn (Gene) Hubert, Tye (Ron) Long and Sue Rasmusen. Also numerous Nieces and Nephews.
The Family would like to thank Collabria Hospice and Homecare Assistance for their compassion and care.
Due to currents events, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Donations made be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St. Napa 94559 or the charity of your choice.