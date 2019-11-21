Dorene Marie Morse

1957—2019
Dorene Marie (Frost) Morse died peacefully in Lodi, Calif with her sons at her side. Born in Mt. Home A.F.B.. Idaho in 1957 to Wesley R. and Betty A. Frost. Dorene is first of four children. She attended Snow, Ridgeway and Napa High School.
Dorene is survived by her partner Ed Holbert, daughter Jana Morse Stark (Greg), sons Kyle Morse, Michael Morse, father Wesley Frost, sister Debra (Paul) O’Bleness, brother Thomas (Charisse) Frost and five grandchildren, Lacie, Ryland, Maverick, Calissa and Evan.
She was preceded in death by her mother Betty A Frost, brother James E. Frost, niece Amber C Frost, grandparents Wilbur and Miriam Frost, Chester and Genevieve Smith.
She will truly be missed by all who knew her and loved her unconditionally.
Internment Tullocay Cemetery 1 PM Monday Nov. 25, 2019. Viewing 10 AM to 1 PM Monday Nov. 25, 2019