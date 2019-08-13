1931—2019
Doris Ann Alley passed away peacefully in her home on August 9th 2019 with her family by her side. She was 88 years young. Doris was born/raised in Indianapolis Indiana to Arsula and Elmer Maddox on May 21, 1931. She was the oldest child with two younger brothers, Charles and Ronald Maddox.
Doris married Robert R. Alley on Sept, 16, 1949 and moved to Napa in 1950. Over the next 9 years the couple welcomed four children into their home. Mark Alley, Susan Rogers (Richard) Jill Altman (Philip) and Kim Alley.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter Kim, brother Ronald and one great grandson. She is survived by her 3 children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on August 16, 2019 @ 6:00 pm at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St Napa CA. All are welcome to attend. The family would like to thank Collabria Hospice Care of Napa for their wonderful care.