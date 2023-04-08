Doris Panzer passed away on March 28, 2023, at the age of 99. Doris was born on September 11, 1923, in Vallejo, CA, but spent her childhood years in Crockett, CA, on the shores of the Sacramento River where it enters San Francisco Bay.

After graduating high school in Vallejo, CA, she joined the Marines. She was sent for training to Camp Lejeune, NC, and served as a clerk typist at the Marine Corps Recruiting Center in San Diego, CA. She met her husband, Richard, at the College of the Pacific, and they married on December 26, 1948. They produced two children, David of Meridian, ID, and Brian of Antioch, CA. Doris is survived by six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009.

In 8th grade Doris was introduced to the great cultural love of her life - Grand Opera. While she also loved classical music, musicals, and ballet, opera was her passion. She and Richard traveled all over the west seeing various performances, at one point seeing Wagner's Ring Cycle, in three different cities. Doris and Richard lived on a hilltop in the Napa Valley for over 20 years and during this time held season tickets to the San Francisco Opera.

Doris is remembered also by her two mottos: "keep your sense of humor and get into the outdoors as much as you can" - which she did by walking.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, beginning with the placement of a plaque at the Boise Veterans cemetery.

On behalf of Doris, her family encourages all readers of this obituary to support a couple of her and Richard's oft-frequented places in the Bay Area: The Delancy Foundation and the Napa Valley Native Plants Society; as well as the cultural aspects of the Treasure Valley, especially Ballet Idaho and Opera Idaho.