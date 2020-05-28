× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1938—2020

Doris Marie Church, 81 passed away at Atria Senior Living in Rocklin, California on May 8, 2020 of natural causes. She joins the love of her life, David and three brothers who preceded her in death.

Doris was born in Napa on October 29, 1938 to Jess and Winnie Martin and spent most of her life living in Napa. She married her high school sweetheart, David Church in August 1956 just days before he left for the Army.

They eventually made their way back to Napa, to be near family, where they would start a family of their own. David began a career at The Napa Register and Doris was a homemaker and stay at home mom to Lisa and Ed. Once the kids were older Doris decided to work for Napa Valley Unified School District Food Service. While working there Doris met many ladies who would become lifelong friends. For many years after they all retired they would meet monthly for “Retiree Luncheons”.

Doris will always be remembered as the best sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandma. She always had a kind word to say about everyone. You were always welcome anytime you stopped by “The Church’s”. If you were lucky there would be some of Doris’ famous potato salad or homemade chocolate chip cookies to eat.