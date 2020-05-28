1938—2020
Doris Marie Church, 81 passed away at Atria Senior Living in Rocklin, California on May 8, 2020 of natural causes. She joins the love of her life, David and three brothers who preceded her in death.
Doris was born in Napa on October 29, 1938 to Jess and Winnie Martin and spent most of her life living in Napa. She married her high school sweetheart, David Church in August 1956 just days before he left for the Army.
They eventually made their way back to Napa, to be near family, where they would start a family of their own. David began a career at The Napa Register and Doris was a homemaker and stay at home mom to Lisa and Ed. Once the kids were older Doris decided to work for Napa Valley Unified School District Food Service. While working there Doris met many ladies who would become lifelong friends. For many years after they all retired they would meet monthly for “Retiree Luncheons”.
Doris will always be remembered as the best sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandma. She always had a kind word to say about everyone. You were always welcome anytime you stopped by “The Church’s”. If you were lucky there would be some of Doris’ famous potato salad or homemade chocolate chip cookies to eat.
When Doris had a birthday, David used to say that it was never a “day” but rather a birthday “week” because so many people wanted to celebrate with her. Doris will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, but we are fortunate to have many years of countless memories with her.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lisa Harrah, her grandsons Blake and Alec Harrah of Cypress, Texas. Ed Church and wife Monique, and her grandchildren, Aleena and Brandon Church, Brendan, Gabe, Mallory, and Rylee Lewis all of Lincoln, California. Her surviving sibling, Dennis Martin, of Napa. Many nephews, nieces, and all their children, who affectionately called her “Aunt Doris” and many friends.
No services are planned at this time. A memorial and gravesite services will be held at a future date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.