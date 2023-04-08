NAPA - Dorothy (nick name, Stevie) Adelaide Rossi, was born, at a small birthing center in the little town of Napa in 1920, Napa was then only 7,000 people. She died peacefully at her lifelong home in Napa, on October 21, 2022, at 102 years. The town by then had grown to 79,000 people.

Dorothy Rossi lived most of the 102 years of her life in Napa, in the house her father Theodore Grande had built in 1919, on the Grande Ranch. Her mother was Vena Mary Isola-Grande. Dorothy and her sister, Dee Dee, went to the elementary school up the road at the Soda Canyon one room schoolhouse. They both graduated from Napa High School. She and her sister, Dee Dee, were two of the first ushers at the uptown movie theater.

Following her graduation from Armstrong Business College in Berkley, Dorothy went to work in San Francisco, as the Aetna Casualty and Surety first woman insurance underwriter. She loved her time in San Francisco with her girlfriends. She loved the dances and she was a snazzy elegant dresser. She then moved home and worked at Napa Savings & Loan and for Doctor Welti as his receptionist and assistant.

She was introduced to her husband Gusti Peter Rossi while at the movies in Napa at the uptown theater. They married at Churchill Manor in Napa, June 8, 1946. Dorothy was 26 years old.

When she married, she and Gus were to live with her parents temporarily. However, her father died a year later while she was pregnant with Theodora. She and Gus stayed on to help care for the ranch. While Gus worked full time at mare island, Dorothy and her Mother would split up the ranch tasks. Vena would do the main meals and be in charge of the kitchen, Dorothy would do the deserts. Dorothy milked their cow daisy, Vena took care of the chickens and they both did the vineyard/prunes/pears work with Gus. The family all pitched in together to do all the ranch work and friends and family came together for the gathering of harvest.

Dorothy and Gus travelled to many unusual places around the world including the Amazon, Turkey and Africa, yet she reported to most of all enjoy being home.

Dorothy deeply loved both her family and the ranch where she lived. She loved hard work in the outdoors, special outings to greet her friends in the lunch bunch, opera, ballroom dancing and orchestral music. She delighted in animals, especially her cats, in later years all named pippy squeaky, her goat, her chickens and even tried to tame the skunks seen on the property. She had the gift of hospitality of bygone days. Her neighbors and the many friends she met selling farm fresh eggs, dried prunes, pears and grapes, speak of her gift of receiving company with joy and a glass of wine. They all knew well her sweet tooth so she was showered with many a desert. In 1990, her husband Gus died, and her grandson Julian was born. Following the family tradition Tony, wife Rosemary and son/grandson Julian moved into a house on the ranch to help Dorothy care for the ranch. In 1994, granddaughter Adrienne joined them. Dorothy loved to have her grandchildren so close, she went to every show or celebration in their lives that she could. Dee Dee, her children and grandchildren and many relations and friends stayed with her at the ranch house through the years and she loved these visits dearly. After their husbands passed, Dorothy and Dee Dee spent a wonderful ten years going on trips to Italy, reconnecting with their father's Italian family in Valdagno.

Dorothy, was of the passing era of an Italian matriarch. She never complained of her aging body and "got on with" every day that unfolded, easy or hard. She lived both a simple and yet elegant life. She felt full of gratitude that her family and extended family were able to care for her at home in her last few years. When her first grandchild was born, Dorothy made a wish that she could stay alive to see it all and she was gifted with attending Julian's wedding to Kate, who she loved, the July before she died.

She was much loved and her footsteps will be missed on the earth.

She leaves behind her son, Anthony and family: Rosemary, Adrienne, Julian and Kate; her daughter, Theodora; her niece, Ceal and family; nephews: Michael, Tim, Ted and families. Her many good friends and neighbors.

She had a home funeral with friends and family, followed by a service at St. Apollinaris. She is buried at Tulocay with her husband Gus.

Donations may be made to Napa County Historical Society, Threshold Singers of Napa and Collabria/Hospice Care.