1939—2019
Dorothy Ann Hart passed away peacefully January 15, 2019, at the age of 79, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born July 10, 1939, in East Chicago, IN, where she lived and worked until 1966 when she moved to California after she met and married her husband of 52+ years, Marshall Hart.
Arabian horses and Boxer dogs were close to Dorothy’s heart and together with her family, successfully produced and showed many champions over the years.
After retiring from the Dept of Fish & Game, Dorothy rediscovered her love of art. She created beautiful paintings and crocheted lovely Afghans which are considered family treasures. She also enjoyed reading and cooking and generously shared everything she made.
Dorothy’s greatest joy came from time spent with her family and friends. From traditional family taco nights, trips to Disney, to just time visiting; she lit up the room with her smile, warmth, and wit.
Dorothy will be missed tremendously by all who loved her and is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marshall Hart, daughter and son in law, Ruth and Patrick Appleby, grandchildren Richard (Christina) Appleby, Matthew (Caren) Appleby, and Eric (Michela) Appleby and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Paige, Claire, Grace, Ryan & Emma.
Dorothy’s adamant mantra was ‘Eat dessert first!” a lesson learned and loved by her family. A Celebration of Life with a ‘dessert’ theme is scheduled in Dorothy’s honor for Saturday, May 18th, 2019 to be held at Pat and Ruth’s home.
