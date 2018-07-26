1931—2018
Dorothy Depile passed away at home on July 9, 2018 from Alzheimers. She was born Dorothy Mary Cole, October 25, 1931 to Dorothy and Leonard Cole in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England. She attended Christ Church School and was a member of the Girl Guides.
Dorothy worked at Boots Pharmacy and as a bookkeeper at a dairy prior to her marriage on September 5, 1952 to US Army Serviceman Carlo Depile, stationed at RAF Brize Norton military base in Oxfordshire, England during the Korean War. Their first child, Michael, was born in Reading, England. Being a military family, they transferred to the United States where their second child, Mary, was born in Chicago, Illinois.
Traveling to California on scenic Route 66, they made Napa their home in 1960.
One of Dorothy’s favorite places was the Napa City-County Library. She was a voracious reader with a variety of interests. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, researching her family’s genealogy, taking trips to Bodega Bay and riding the ferry to Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlo Depile, who passed away on November 3, 2003, her parents, Dorothy and Leonard, her Uncle Alf, and sister-in-law, Marion.
She is survived by her son, Michael, her daughter, Mary, her brother William of Cheltenham, England also several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a wonderful, giving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. She will be forever missed.
Thank you to Sojourn Hospice for their kind, compassionate care.
Dorothy is interred at Tulocay Cemetary, Napa California. There were no services.