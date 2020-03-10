Dorothy Jacqueline Wallace

1928 - 2020

Dorothy Jacqueline Wallace (McCullough Grandmaison) of Napa, age 91, died on February 26, 2020. Dorothy was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and raised in Duluth, Minnesota, where she attended Central High School. She met her husband, Kenneth Wallace, in Minneapolis while working for the airlines. They subsequently lived in Boston, Minnetonka and San Diego where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Poway Unified School District.

Dorothy was a lover of nature, music, driving, sewing and collecting recipes. She liked people watching and had a deep passion for equality. In her later years, she continued to enjoy the simple pleasures in life: talking with friends, doing her crossword puzzle, reading, watching British TV shows, feeding the hummingbirds, and spending time with family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and eldest son Kerry. She is survived by her son Kelly (Britta), daughter Kendra (Will), six grandchildren, and her cousin Dorothy Bruce of Scotland. She was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and friend who will be missed dearly.