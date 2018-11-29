Dorothy Jo Ramos
1949 - 2018
Dorothy “Dotti” Jo Ramos was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Otis Joe and Dorothy Juanita (Graham) Green. Dotti and her family moved to Vallejo in the 1950's and she graduated from Napa High School in 1968. She married Eddmond Virgil Mann in 1969 and had two children, Brian and Jeremy. After Edd's passing, she later married Francisco Ramos in 1987.
Dotti worked as a computer specialist at the Naval Supply Center in Oakland from 1973-1991 and then for the Air Force at McClellan Air Force Base from 1991-1993. From 1993-1995, she was a manager in the Defense Information Systems Agency at the same base. Dotti then moved on to work for the US Treasury Department in San Francisco and in Philadelphia from 1995-2006.
Following her retirement, she divorced from Francisco and moved to Yountville, CA. Dotti worked for the Chamber of Commerce, Bistro Jeanty and then finally at Chappellet Winery. She volunteered throughout the community and always put others above herself.
She is survived by her two sons and granddaughter, Brooklyn. A celebration of life will be held on December 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Yountville Community Center with a reception to follow.