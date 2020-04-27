Dorothy June Blodgett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1931-2020

Dorothy June Walter Blodgett was born to Donnie George Walter, Sr. and Alice Mae Wiggins on June 9, 1931 in Macon County, Missouri. She died April 10, 2020 in Napa, California.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Vernon O. Blodgett, her siblings Olan Walter, Donnie Walter, Orlan Walter, Urmin Rufener, Opal Muff, Mildred Rufener, Aline Smith, Hazel Stivers, and Jennie Shears,

She is survived by her sons Vernon Campbell and Donald Campbell; her grandchildren Brice, Casey, Jenna, Denise, Eric, Brenda, Stephen and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Turner and Sue Fitzsimmons.