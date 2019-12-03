1934—2019
Dorothy Mae Graham, a 50-year resident of American Canyon, California; separated from her physical body, 11/22/19; to be present with the LORD. She was born 11/5/1934 in Boley Oklahoma to John Westly Hill and Jessie Owens Hill. The family later relocated to Los Angeles California. She accepted Christ at an early age. She lived in Los Angeles until she met and married, the love of her life; Delaney Graham, 11/27/1958. Mr. Graham was a career Navy serviceman; together they raised 5 children and traveled all over the United States in many military service-connected relocations. In 1968, they landed at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard, in Vallejo California. In 1969 they purchased a home in American Canyon, where they lived until her passing.
Dorothy worked at the Veteran’s Home of California in Yountville, California, as a geriatric nursing assistant from January 1, 1974 – July 1, 1982. She took classes at Napa Valley Community College, and subsequently completed the Psychiatric Technician Degree program in 1983. She worked at the Napa State Hospital, as a Psychiatric Technician from July 6, 1983 until her retirement; December 30, 1995.
Dorothy lived a full life. She was adventurous. She enjoyed fishing and traveling around the United States. She loved to laugh and enjoyed socializing, playing bingo, attending formal events with her husband, and entertaining her friends. She was an immaculate dresser and had a sense of style that preceded the time. She knitted and crocheted beautiful blankets in her spare time. This was a labor of love and a source of pride for her. She would only give these blankets, as gifts, to family members or people who were extra special in her life. She was an amateur gardener and an outstanding cook. Dorothy could cook just about anything. However, the one thing she enjoyed most in life was spending time with her family. She made this statement public on her 85th birthday, just 17 days before her passing.
Dorothy was preceded in death by 3 sisters Frankie Hill, Lillie Watson, and Bernice Hill; and her son Raymond Graham. She is survived by her husband, Delaney Graham, son Virgil Graham, daughters Rhonda Graham, Sheri Hinkle, and Kimberly Graham, and 7 grandchildren Verchelle Graham, Krystal Sellers; Shawn Graham, Kenyon Graham, Sherelle and Shemika Wilkerson, Kadeem Myles, and many great grandchildren
Visitation will be held Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 from 3-7pm at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home 524 Capitol St. Vallejo, CA. 94590. A Funeral service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 11a.m also at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. Burial will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707 642-4459, Vallejo California 94590, Friday December 6th at 11:00 AM.