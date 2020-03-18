Dorothy Mary Cowger was born in Napa to Italian immigrants, Adamo Polidori and Angiolina Polidori. She attended Lincoln Elementary and Napa High School. Dorothy retired from Bank of America after 30 years and volunteered at Community Projects, Highway Patrol, and the Discovery Shop.

Dorothy was a loving, compassionate and active woman who enjoyed her independence up to the last few days of her life. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Ellsworth Cowger, Jr., sisters Eva Morrow and Norma Polidori, and nephew William Morrow, Jr. She leaves behind many heartbroken family members and cherished friends.